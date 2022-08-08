COVID-19 deaths up 50% in July

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide grew by 30 million in July, which is approximately 50% more than June’s total, according to TASS calculations.

Serious outbreaks were reported in Asia in the reported period. The infection is also spreading quickly in some European countries, TASS reports.

Mortality is also on the increase, with about 54,000 COVID-related deaths registered in the second month of the summer. It is also about 50% higher than the fatalities recorded in June, and is comparable with April’s figures.

Cases spike in Asia

A new wave of the novel coronavirus infection has gripped Asia. For example, cases increased six-fold in Turkey, where average daily figures spiked from 8,000 cases in early July to 50,000 in the end of the month.

The most noticeable increase, however, was reported from Japan. The country reported a ten-fold increase in daily cases in the reported period, from the daily average of 23,000 in early July to some 230,000 cases per day later that month.

South Korea was another affected country, with average daily cases multiplying from 11,000 to 100,000 over that period.

Situation in Europe

In the majority of European nations, the infection peaked in mid-July and began to subside in the last days of the month.

For example, France reported a six-time decline in daily cases, to about 30,000 new patients per day in late July. Cases in Italy dropped 3.5 times, to the daily average of about 40,000 cases. Germany still registers at least 60,000 new cases daily, which constitutes a decline of 2.3 times.

Mortality growth

The United States accounts for one fifth of all deaths registered worldwide. Fatalities in the country in July grew by 10% compared to June.

Brazil is the second hardest-hit nation in terms of mortality, registering about 7,000 deaths in the reported period, followed by Germany with 3,100 fatalities.

