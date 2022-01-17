EN
    18:38, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: E Kazakhstan goes ‘red’

    None
    None
    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan entered yesterday the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports quoting the regional information centre.

    As of January 16, all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ due to the circulation of the new Omicron strain and a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases.

    For a couple of weeks, the region remained in ‘the green zone’, the healthcare department reports.

    As of January 17, the region reported 231 new coronavirus infections, including 199 asymptomatic.

    No Omicron cases was detected in the region yet.

    9.6% of beds are occupied as of now. Four were discharged from hospitals. 183 patients are staying in the hospitals.

    The new restrictions will be imposed in the region since January 20 as the region entered the ‘red zone’.

    Operations of concert halls, theatres, circuses and philharmonic halls will be suspended, no mass prayers are allowed.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Omicron Oskemen Coronavirus для ANSA
