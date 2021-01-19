COVID-19: E Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate 20% of its population
Then students and people with chronic conditions will be inoculated.
Vaccination is the only effective, cost-efficient and available measures to fight vaccine preventable diseases.
According to preliminary calculations it is planned to vaccinate some 20% of the population of East Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first six months of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Vaccination against coronavirus will be included into the national vaccination calendar of Kazakhstan. On December 21, 2020 Sputnik V vaccine production kicked off in Kazakhstan pursuant to realization of agreements between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia. 2 mln doses will be manufactured there. It is planned to vaccinate some 10 mln of Kazakhstanis.