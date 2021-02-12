COVID-19: E Kazakhstan prolongs restrictive measures

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan prolonged restrictive measures on special terms from February 14 until February 27, the decree of the state sanitary doctor reads.

It bans holding any mass sports events, peaceful assemblies, exhibitions, forums, conferences, at work, public eating facilities, offices, prohibits mass family celebrations, was well as at home. It is also bans Friday prayers at mosques, but for rural mosques with a capacity to accommodate up to 150 worshippers with 25% seating capacity occupied.

Wearing of mask indoor and outdoor, at public places, and bus stops is a must.