COVID-19: E Kazakhstan, Turkestan rgns move to ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions moved to the «yellow» zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are placed in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

North Kazakhstan region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the country has logged 12,381 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,289 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



