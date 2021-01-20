EN
    10:52, 20 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: East Kazakhstan region moves to ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – East Kazakhstan region has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow’ one based on the number of fresh daily infections, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’.

    Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, plus East Kazakhstan region are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
