COVID-19: Facemasks to remain at places of work in Italy for now

ROME. KAZINFORM - Facemasks are set to remain obligatory at places of work in Italy for the time being, the labour ministry said Wednesday after a meeting with trade unions at which it was decided to maintain a protocol from last year to combat COVID-19 contagion, ANSA reports.

«All those present agreed on the continued need to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic even thought the state of emergency is over,» a statement said.

The ministry said the government and the unions would meet again before June 30 to decide whether to update this protocol.

Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency ended on March 31 and, as of May 1, it is no longer obligatory to wear facemasks in most enclosed public spaces.