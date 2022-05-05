EN
    COVID-19: Facemasks to remain at places of work in Italy for now

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Facemasks are set to remain obligatory at places of work in Italy for the time being, the labour ministry said Wednesday after a meeting with trade unions at which it was decided to maintain a protocol from last year to combat COVID-19 contagion, ANSA reports.

    «All those present agreed on the continued need to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic even thought the state of emergency is over,» a statement said.
    The ministry said the government and the unions would meet again before June 30 to decide whether to update this protocol.
    Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency ended on March 31 and, as of May 1, it is no longer obligatory to wear facemasks in most enclosed public spaces.


