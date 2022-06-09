COVID-19: Fiocruz researches genetic mutation that can lead to death

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Pernambuco is using genetic sequencing to try to explain why people under the age of 60 without any chronic disease developed severe cases of COVID-19 that have led to death. The new aspect of this study is to work with complete DNA sequencing, Agenica Brasil reports.

According to Fiocruz, most of the research currently underway sequences only 2 percent of human DNA. Fiocruz Pernambuco has carried out the genome sequencing of 207 patients, 168 of whom were young people who had COVID-19 in its severe form, and needed to be sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) or, in some cases, have died. The genome sequencing of 39 elderly people with comorbidities who had the mild form of the disease was carried out for comparison.

The purpose is to investigate which genetic key, molecule, or mutation in the DNA could have led these patients to death. Based on the data it is possible to know, for example, if the person who has mutated in a particular molecule has a greater chance of dying. According to Fiocruz, with this information, it is possible to develop drugs that act on a specific mutation.

In addition to Fiocruz Pernambuco, Fiocruz Bahia, and Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), the project involves three more institutions: Hospital Português in Pernambuco state, and the federal universities of Bahia and Vale do São Francisco.

Severe covid

According to Fiocruz, more serious cases and deaths were recorded due to COVID-19 among elderly people with comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Science still does not know how to explain why severe cases of the disease also occurred in healthy people under 60 years of age.

Blood samples used in the study developed by Fiocruz and partners were collected from patients in seven states between August 2020 and August 2021, most aged between 39 and 42 years. None of the patients involved had taken the vaccine against the disease.

Genetic sequencing has now been completed and has generated more than 15 terabytes of data that is now under analysis. The material has been processed at Fiocruz Pernambuco. At the end of the study, the results will be released in international databases for free access.