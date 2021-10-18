COVID-19: Five Ukrainian regions in red zone from today

KYIV. KAZINFORM - From Monday, October 18, four regions in Ukraine moved into the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

«Today [October 15] an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies took place. Following the meeting, the State Commission decided to introduce the ‘red’ level of epidemiological danger of COVID-19 spread in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from 00:00 on October 18, 2021,» Nemchinov wrote.

The commission also decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures, which are provided for the red level of epidemiological danger, in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported, Kherson region moved to the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions on October 15.