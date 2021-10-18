EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:20, 18 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Five Ukrainian regions in red zone from today

    None
    None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM - From Monday, October 18, four regions in Ukraine moved into the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

    «Today [October 15] an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies took place. Following the meeting, the State Commission decided to introduce the ‘red’ level of epidemiological danger of COVID-19 spread in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from 00:00 on October 18, 2021,» Nemchinov wrote.

    The commission also decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures, which are provided for the red level of epidemiological danger, in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

    As Ukrinform reported, Kherson region moved to the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions on October 15.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!