COVID-19: GIMBE reports 22.7% rise in new cases in one week

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 433,321 new COVID-19 cases in the April 20-26 period, a 22.7% rise with respect to the 353,193 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its regular coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The foundation said that 11 Italian provinces had incidences of over 1,000 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

GIMBE President Nino Cartabellotta said the campaign to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to the clinically vulnerable and people over 80 had been a «flop» so far, with the percentage of people covered in these groups still very low.

He also said it would be «madness» to scrap the obligation to wear facemasks in enclosed places, as is scheduled to happen on May 1, given that contagion levels are still high in Italy and over 1.23 million people currently have the coronavirus here.

The government had said the facemask obligation may be extended for some situations, such as on public transport and in theatres and cinemas.