EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:42, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Govt set to expand scope of Green Pass

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the government is set to further expand the scope of the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport.

    The green certificate, which shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative, is necessary to travel abroad and for access to certain events, such as weddings, sporting events, concerts, and in order to visit care homes, ANSA reports.

    It is also needed to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants and all school and higher education staff must have it, as well as university students.

    Vaccinations were already obligatory for health workers before the Green Pass was set up.

    The government is considering making it obligatory for all public sector workers and perhaps for private-sector firms too.

    Italian industry association Confindustria has said it is in favour of making the Green Pass obligatory for private sector workers but it also wants the government to foot the bill for COVID tests to help make sure work places are safe from the coronavirus.

    Premier Mario Draghi last week said the government could go even further and make it obligatory to be vaccinated for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!