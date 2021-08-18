COVID-19 growth rate in Kazakhstan decreases by 2%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting about the global coronavirus situation.

«Coronavirus situation remains tense. Some 208 mln coronavirus cases were recorded globally so far. More than 480,000 new cases are reported each day, over 4.3 mln coronavirus-related deaths. Four out of six WHO regions witness infection growth trend since the second decade of July. 38 out of 228 WHO member states confirmed a surge in new cases by more than 50%,» he said.

Coronavirus cases increased by 131% in Azerbaijan in a week, by 63% in Israel, 21% in Japan.

The growth rate in Kazakhstan decreased by 2%.