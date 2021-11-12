EN
    19:48, 12 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 herd immunity hits 56% in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 herd immunity reached 56% in Almaty,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said.

    «COVID-19 herd immunity reached 56% (48% of vaccinated and 8% who recovered from coronavirus) in Almaty, vaccination rate made 0.1% a day. Next May, in six months, it will make 75%,» he added.

    Almaty recorded 2,680 coronavirus cases in those fully vaccinated and 360 contact cases (10 cases a week). He also stressed that low vaccination rates along with new COVID-19 infections create conditions for mutation of circulating Delta strain and new epidemic outbreak.

    He reminded that emergency revaccination will start November 22 this year to prevent another virus mutations.


