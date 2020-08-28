COVID-19 heroes: Doctors’ smiles light up bridge in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – If the coronavirus pandemic has proved something to us than it’s the fact that you don’t have to wear a cape to be a true hero. You can wear a doctor’s uniform and save lives. This is the main idea behind Ruslan Mazunin’s photo project, Kazinform reports.

Ruslan who has been a professional photographer for more than 12 years decided to show his respect and gratitude to Kazakhstani doctors and healthcare workers for their heroism during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He was hugely inspired by his French colleague, photographer JR whose photographs of healthcare workers had been displayed on the Bastille Opera House in Paris.

Ruslan says: «I have always admired how people in other countries express their heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers. And I asked myself: why don’t we do the same thing? Everything that has happened in the past six months left deep marks in our hearts. So, I wanted to show people the smiling faces of our healthcare workers as a sign that everything is going to be fine. All of them – doctors, nurses, they all work around the clock to save lives.»





After Ruslan posted some of the doctors’ photos on his Instagram page amazing things started to happen. Sponsors helped him turn his project into reality – and here they are the smiling faces of healthcare workers displayed on the walls of the bridge in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Ruslan says he tried to portray genuine emotions of our healthcare workers despite the fact their work is not always enjoyable. «I just wanted the smiles on their faces to give every Kazakhstani a ray of hope and kindness during these difficult times,» he adds.





The photo exhibition Rizamyn showcases 101 photographs of Kazakhstani healthcare workers displayed on the Atyrau kopiri bridge in Nur-Sultan city.