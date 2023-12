ROME. KAZINFORM The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Italy dropped by 7.5% in the May 3-10 period compared to the previsions week, the Federation of Italian Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

It said COVID admissions to ordinary wards were up more, by 9%, but this drop was offset a little by a slight increase in intensive-care cases, ANSA reports.