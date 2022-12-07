EN
    21:40, 07 December 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 hospital admissions up 15% in 7 days - FIASO

    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 hospital admissions have risen for the third consecutive week in Italy, with a 15% increase in cases in both intensive care and in ordinary hospital wards in seven days, the FIASO federation of hospital and health agencies said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    It said that 68% of patients admitted to ordinary wards were 'with COVID', meaning they were admitted for another problem but found to have the coronavirus after a test.

    The federation added, however, that in 84% of the intensive-care cases the patient was taken in specifically because of COVID.

    It said 28% of them were anti-vaxxers.

    Photo: ansa.it


