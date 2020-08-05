EN
    21:40, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 hospital at Halyk Arena temporarily closed

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A hospital for coronavirus-infected patients at the building of Halyk Arena sports complex in the city of Almaty has been temporary closed, told Governor of the city Bakytzhan Sagintayev the Almaty TV channel.

    It bears to remind that in June it was decided to turn Halyk Arena into a temporary COVID-19 hospital. The sports complex was equipped with 500 beds. However, today it was temporarily closed. According to Sagintayev, the hospital will be reopened if necessary.


