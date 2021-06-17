COVID-19: Hospital beds 20% occupied in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As of today, a fifth of the hospital beds in reserve is occupied in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of June 15, the region’s total COVID-19 tally stood at 9,446. The incidence rate was estimated at 829.7 per 100 thousand people. The region also reported a total of 4,365 cases of pneumonia, with the incidence rate at 383.3 per 100,000 people. COVID-19 killed 85 people in the region. 8,848 beat the virus.

434 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the region with 20% of the hospital beds occupied. Of the 434, intensive care is given to 47 patients. The ICU beds are 23% full. 21 of the patients are placed in the quarantine facilities.

The region’s COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories carry out 2,600-2,800 tests per day on average.

134,182 residents of Zhambyl region have so far been given at least one component of COVID-19 vaccines and 67,919 – both components. Those received vaccines include health workers, teachers, security officers, students, social facility workers, civil servants, and persons with chronic diseases.

The region plans to vaccinate over 582 thousand residents to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year.