COVID-19 hospital cases down 5% - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions fell by 5% over the last week with respect to the previous seven days, the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It added, however, the number of people admitted to hospital specifically for coronavirus symptoms, rather than just happening to have COVID after being admitted for other problems, had risen by 4.7%.

The number of people admitted «with COVID» but primarily due to other health issues dropped by 14.4%, FIASO said.





















Photo: ansa.it