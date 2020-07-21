COVID-19 hospital received around 1,000 patients in 20 days in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - In just under a month of operation, the temporary hospital has received 960 patients in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional multi-purpose hospital's therapeutic corpus which was turned into a temporary hospital for treating COVID-19 and pneumonia patients on June 30 now has four doctors, 16 nurses, and 10 attendants working in it. Shift changes happen every eight hours.

According to the head doctor of the regional hospital, Yuri Belonog, 99% of the patients of the hospital have been staying with pneumonia, of which two thirds have respiratory failure. The hospital has 51 oxygen concentrators to support the patients, of which 36 the hospital received as humanitarian help. Works are ongoing to provide a separate oxygen line to intensive care beds and units where critical patients are being treated.

It is said the region's Stroke Center has provided eight intensive care units with 440 beds.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital had fallen compared to late June.

As of July 21, North Kazakhstan region has reported 2,270 COVID-19 cases, with 72 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours. 1,343 people have recovered from the virus in the region.