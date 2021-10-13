EN
    07:15, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: ICU bed occupancy drops in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Atyrau region has an occupancy rate of 8.8% of its infectious diseases hospitals with 207 people under treatment.

    15 patients with COVID-19, of whom three are connected to artificial lung ventilation, are in intensive care units, occupying 16.7% of the ICU total 90 beds.

    Earlier it was reported that 200 thousand residents of Atyrau region were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
