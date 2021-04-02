COVID-19: ICU occupancy stands at 34% in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An online press conference on the current epidemiological situation in the city of Almaty with the participation of the city’s Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev is taking place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the conference the Almaty Mayor said that last year the measures to enhance the health infrastructure were taken.

There are 7 thousand infectious diseases beds divided into three levels in the city, of which 5 thousand are deployed. Bed occupancy stands at 54%.

46 severe and 350 critical patients with the coronavirus infection are being treated at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals. Six COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and 89 on non-invasive ventilators and high flow oxygen devices.

The city’s hospitals have 420 intensive care beds, with the I.U.C. occupancy standing at 34% (152 patients)

Almost 4 thousand COVID-19 patients are under out-patients treatment carried out by 409 mobile teams and the Telemedicine Center.

8.5 thousand health workers are engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in Almaty, with 2,758 more in reserve.

There are 25 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories across the city, conducting 14,500 tests a day.

The Almaty mayor called on the citizens to follow the mask wearing and social distancing rules as well as not to attend mass gatherings.