COVID-19: ICU occupancy stands at 34% in Almaty
During the conference the Almaty Mayor said that last year the measures to enhance the health infrastructure were taken.
There are 7 thousand infectious diseases beds divided into three levels in the city, of which 5 thousand are deployed. Bed occupancy stands at 54%.
46 severe and 350 critical patients with the coronavirus infection are being treated at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals. Six COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, and 89 on non-invasive ventilators and high flow oxygen devices.
The city’s hospitals have 420 intensive care beds, with the I.U.C. occupancy standing at 34% (152 patients)
Almost 4 thousand COVID-19 patients are under out-patients treatment carried out by 409 mobile teams and the Telemedicine Center.
8.5 thousand health workers are engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in Almaty, with 2,758 more in reserve.
There are 25 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories across the city, conducting 14,500 tests a day.
The Almaty mayor called on the citizens to follow the mask wearing and social distancing rules as well as not to attend mass gatherings.