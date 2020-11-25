COVID-19: ‘Imported’ and local transmission cases stand at 699

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus tests were conducted on 3301 people yesterday, November 24 in two laboratories of the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) and laboratories of the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases as well as Selenge and Darkhan-Uul aimags and 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, MONTSAME reports.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ulaanbaatar, one confirmed case in Dornogobi aimag and 20 confirmed cases in Selenge aimag. No new infection case has been recorded in Darkhan-Uul, Gobisumber and Orkhon aimags in the last 24 hours.

As of today, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mongolia reached 699 with 342 recoveries. And 350 people are being treated at the NCCD and the Military Central Hospital.