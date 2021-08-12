COVID-19: In 24h, 34.8k cases, 1.2k deaths reported

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM In the last 24 hours, Brazilian health authorities registered 34,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,211 deaths as a result of the disease. The data can be found in the daily report by Brazil’s Ministry of Health, released Tuesday (Aug. 10).

The new figure brings the country’s total death count for COVID-19 to 564,773 and rose the nation’s case tally to 20,212,642. The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 stood at 19,022,724, Agencia Brasil reports.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls stand São Paulo (141,277), Rio de Janeiro (60,136), Minas Gerais (51,362), Paraná (36,047), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,631). At the bottom of the list are Acre (1,804), Roraima (1,901), Amapá (1,930), Tocantins (3,576), and Alagoas (5,914).

As for the number of cases, São Paulo also ranks first, with 4,129,720, followed by Minas Gerais (2,003,011), and Paraná (1,404,904). The lowest case counts are observed in Acre (87,423), Roraima (121,130), and Amapá (121,824).

Vaccination

By Tuesday, 154.9 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 had been administered—108.5 million as the first dose, 46.4 million as the second or only dose.