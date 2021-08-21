COVID-19: In 24h, 979 people died, 36k were infected in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The total amount of lives lost to COVID-19 went up to 572,641. In 24 hours, 979 new fatalities were registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,494,212 people have contracted the disease. From Wednesday to Thursday, 36,315 new positive diagnoses for COVID-19 were registered. The number of people who have recovered reached 19,393,047. There are also 528,524 cases being monitored by health agents.

The data can be found in the daily update released Thursday (Aug. 19) by the Health Ministry. The document combines figures sent by state health secretariats on cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls are São Paulo (143.752), Rio de Janeiro (61,090), Minas Gerais (52,248), Paraná (36,769), and Rio Grande do Sul (33,887).

Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,808), Roraima (1,924), Amapá (1,943), Tocantins (3,637), and Sergipe (5,958).