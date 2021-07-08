COVID-19 in Brazil: 1.7k deaths, 62.5k cases registered in 24h

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - In 24 hours, Brazilian health authorities registered 1,780 new deaths resulting from COVID-19 and 62,504 new cases of the disease. The data can be found in the daily update released Tuesday (Jul. 6), combining figures collected by state health authorities, Agencia Brasil reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people who died from COVID-19 has reached 526,892, and the case tally now stands at 18,855,015. In all, 17,262,646 people have recovered from COVID-19.

States

Atop the list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 stand São Paulo (130,389), Rio de Janeiro (56,192), and Minas Gerais. At the bottom are Acre (1,760), Roraima (1,763), and Amapá (1,857).

São Paulo is also the state with the highest case count (3,809,222), followed by Minas Gerais (1,836,198), and Paraná (1,235,914). The Brazilian states with the lowest number of cases are Acre (85,997), Roraima (113,758), and Amapá (118,068).

Vaccination

Thus far, Brazil has administered 107.1 million vaccine doses. Of these, 79.1 million have been administered as the first dose, and 28 million as the second or only dose.