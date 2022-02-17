COVID-19 in Italy: 32% drop in new cases, deaths down too – GIMBE
It said it was the third consecutive week that the number of new cases had fallen here.
It said the fall was down to a 27.8% drop in the number of COVID tests being done and to «lower circulation of the virus, which still remains high».
It said the pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's hospitals had continued to fall too.
It said COVID admissions to ordinary hospital wards were down 14.9% and admissions to intensive care units dropped by 18.7%.
It said the number of COVID-19 deaths registered in the period in question were down by 16.2% with respect to the previous week.
The report added that the obligation for all over-50s in Italy to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, which kicked in on Tuesday, has not had a major impact, with 5.1 million people in Italy still unvaccinated.