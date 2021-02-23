COVID-19 in Italy: 9,630 new cases, 274 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 9,630 new COVID-19 cases, and 274 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, ANSA reports.

That compares with 13,452 new cases and 232 new victims on Sunday.

Some 170,672 fresh tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, compared to 250,986 on Sunday.

The positivity rate has risen 0.2% to 5.6%.

Intensive care patients have risen by 24, and hospital admissions by 351.

The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,818,863, and the death toll 95,992.