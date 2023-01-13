COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
The Rt transmission number for the December 21-January 3 period was 0.91, down from 0.83 in last week's report.
This remains under the key threshold of 1 - the Rt indicates the virus is in a phase of expansion when it is above 1.
The report said 3.1% of Italy's intensive-care beds were occupied by coronavirus sufferers on January 12, down from 3.2% seven days previously.
It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by COVID sufferers dropped to 10.1% from 12.1% in a week.
The report said none of Italy's regions or autonomous provinces were high risk for COVID-19, while seven were moderate risk - Basilicata, Emilia Romagna, the Province of Trento, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria - while the other 14 were low risk.
Photo: ansa.it