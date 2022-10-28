EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence, transmission number drop further

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt transmission number have remained on a downward trend, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

    It said the incidence for the October 20-26 period was 374 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 448 the previous week.
    It said the Rt number was 1.11 in the October 5-18 period, compared to 1.27 in last week's report.
    Furthermore, the transmission index based on hospital admissions was 0.94, below the threshold of 1, indicating the epidemic is no longer in a phase of expansion.
    The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care beds taken up by COVID patients was 2.2% on October 27, down from 2.4% on October 20.
    It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places occupied by coronavirus sufferers had dropped from 11% to 10.8%.
    The number of regions/autonomous provinces with a COVID hospital occupation rate above the 15% alert threshold of 15% has dropped from eight to seven.
    They are Umbria (34.7%), Valle d'Aosta (23.9%), province of Bolzano (17.8%), province of Trento and Friuli Venezia Giulia (both 15.9%), Liguria (15.3%) and Marche (15.1%).



    Photo: ansa.it





    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!