    13:43, 31 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 1,677 patients in severe condition

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 95,998 are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Nationwide, 27,004 are under treatment as in-patients and 68,994 as out-patients.

    1,677 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 349 in critical condition, and 334 are on artificial lung ventilation nationwide.

    Notably, the country has posted 7,691 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.


