    12:34, 11 June 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 12 new cases, 4 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 12 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 12, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, while Almaty city added five.

    The overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,849 cases.

    As for COVID-19 recoveries, four people beat the virus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. All four COVID-19 recoveries were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Since the pandemic began a total of 1,292,076 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.


