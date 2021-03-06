EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:45, 06 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 226 patients in severe condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18,789 received treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    4,455 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 14,334 as out-patients.

    The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment is 226. Condition of 52 more patients is regarded as critical. 52 are connected to ventilators.

    Notably, the country has reported 832 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!