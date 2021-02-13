COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 244 patients in severe condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,200 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

As of February 13, 2021 the number of people under coronavirus treatment stands at 24,200, including 5,230 in-patients and 18,970 out-patients.

COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 244, and those in critical COVID-19 – 46. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 41.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 920 confirmed cases of and 1,341 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.