EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 13 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 244 patients in severe condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,200 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    As of February 13, 2021 the number of people under coronavirus treatment stands at 24,200, including 5,230 in-patients and 18,970 out-patients.

    COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 244, and those in critical COVID-19 – 46. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 41.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 920 confirmed cases of and 1,341 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!