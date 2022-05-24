EN
    10:35, 24 May 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 4 new cases, 3 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added four new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city, while Aktobe and Almaty regions logged in one COVID-19 case each, pushing the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,305,701.

    As for COVID-19 recoveries, three people beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. All three COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Almaty city.

    A total of 1,291,957 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


