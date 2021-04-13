COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 586 patients in severe condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35,178 people continue receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 35,178, 12,324 are in-patients 22,854 are out-patients.

Nationwide, patients with severe COVID-19 number 586, and those with critical COVID-19 – 175. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 112.