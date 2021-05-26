EN
    10:10, 26 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 668 patients in severe condition

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31,232 are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of the 31,232, 15, in-patient treatment is provided to 11,986 and out-patient treatment to 19,246.

    Nationwide, 668 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 171 in critical condition. 107 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,739 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


