COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 668 patients in severe condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 31,232 are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of the 31,232, 15, in-patient treatment is provided to 11,986 and out-patient treatment to 19,246.

Nationwide, 668 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 171 in critical condition. 107 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 1,739 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.