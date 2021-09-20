COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 7 areas in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 20, 2021, Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan and Zhambyl regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 2,438 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 2,944 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.