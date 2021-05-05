EN
    10:10, 05 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 784 patients in severe condition

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 44,572 are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 44,572 COVID-19 patients, 15,015 are under treatment as in-patients and 29,557 as out-patients.

    The number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment is 784. Condition of 196 more patients is critical. 117 patients with coronavirus are connected to ventilators.


