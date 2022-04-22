EN
    08:37, 22 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 9 cases in past 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented nine new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city logged in seven fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two COVID-19 cases.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,440 cases across Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


