COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 9 cases in past 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented nine new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city logged in seven fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two COVID-19 cases.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,440 cases across Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.