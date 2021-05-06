COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Kyzylorda rgn, Shymkent out of ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of May 6, Kyzylorda region and Shymkent city have left the state's COVID-19 «red zone,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmnal commission on prevention of COVID-19.

According to the COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.

Kostanay, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «green zone».