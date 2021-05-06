EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 06 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Kyzylorda rgn, Shymkent out of ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of May 6, Kyzylorda region and Shymkent city have left the state's COVID-19 «red zone,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmnal commission on prevention of COVID-19.

    According to the COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.

    Kostanay, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «green zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!