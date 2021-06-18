COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Nur-Sultan remains in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only are in the country to remain in the «red zone» on the map on the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, the country has reported 1,174 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.