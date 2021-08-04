COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Turkestan region moves into ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region is now in the «green zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the coronavirus spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red zone».

The country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

Notably, 7,519 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.



