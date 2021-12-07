EN
    15:16, 07 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 in Ukraine: Authorities confirm 8,655 new cases in past 24 hours

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - As of the morning of Tuesday, 8,655 new daily cases were detected across Ukraine.

    That’s according to the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.

    «As of December 6, a total of 8,655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine (including 716 cases involving minors and 200 – medics),» the statement said.

    Also for the past 24 hours, 1,349 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, 467 people died, and 22,878 – recovered.

    Throughout the entire pandemic period, 3,510,610 people contracted the virus in Ukraine, of which 3,082,619 recovered and 88,986 died.

    A total of 16,119,721 PCR tests have been run.

    Over the past day, 188,758 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 73,097 with a single dose and 115,661 fully immunized.

    Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 13,826,163 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine (13,826,161 – one dose, 11,921,738 – two doses).

    A total of 25,747,899 vaccinations have been performed.

    As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of Monday, December 5, Ukraine reported 4,478 daily coronavirus cases.


    World News
