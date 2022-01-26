COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health authorities report 24,321 daily cases as of Jan 26

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Last day, 24,321 coronavirus cases were confirmed across Ukraine. That’s according to the Ministry of Health, UKRINFORM reports.

«Over the past day, January 25, Ukraine recorded 24,321 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 2,809 involving children and 642 – medics),» the statement said.

A total of 81,736 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. The first dose was provided to 29,929 people, the second dose – to 28,984, the additional dose – to 628, and the booster jab – to 22,195.

Also for the past day, 3,073 people were hospitalized, while 141 succumbed to the coronavirus and 5,514 people recovered.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 3,913,809 people have contracted COVID-19, 3,596,715 recovered, and 99,584 died.

A total of 17,661,202 PCR tests have been run.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 15,221,308 people have been vaccinated, of whom 15,221,306 have received the first dose, 14,519,768 have undergone the full course of two doses. Also, 14,237 have received an additional dose, and 248,063 have gotten their booster shot.

A total of 30,003,374 vaccinations were performed.