COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 23,378 new cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, February 6, a total of 23,378 daily coronavirus cases were reported across Ukraine, UKRINFORM reports.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports referring to the ministry’s Facebook page.

«As of February 6, we recorded 23,378 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine (including 2,242 cases involving children and 394 – medics),» the statement said.

Also for the past 24 hours, 2,699 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 115 died, and 5,024 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 4,307,437 people contracted the coronavirus, 3,681,092 recovered, and 101,392 succumbed to COVID-19.

Also, 18,603,958 PCR tests were performed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 5, Ukraine’s health officials confirmed 27,851 new daily coronavirus cases across the country.