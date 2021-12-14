COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 7,283 new cases as of Dec 14

KYIV. KAZINFORM - In the past 24 hours, on December 13, Ukraine’s health ministry recorded 7,283 new coronavirus cases across the country.

That’s according to the Ministry’s press service, Ukrinform reports citing a statement posted on Facebook.

Among patients are 566 minors and 134 medics, the report says.

Also for the past day, 1,123 persons were hospitalized with COVID-19, 387 patients died, and 27,130 recovered.

Throughout the entire period of the pandemic, Ukraine reported 3,570,448 coronavirus cases, seeing 3,233,009 recoveries and 91,602 fatalities.

A total of 16,333,417 PCR tests were run.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, 14,174,401 people have received their jabs (14,174,399 had one shot and 12,544,437 were fully immunized).

A total of 26,718,836 vaccine shots have been administered.