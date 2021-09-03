COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials report 2,693 new daily cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Over the past 24 hours, 2,693 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Ukraine.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports referring to their Facebook post.

«For the day of September 2, 2021, Ukraine recorded 2,693 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 171 children and 40 health workers),» the statement reads.

Also over the last day, 826 people were hospitalized and 45 lethal cases were recorded, while 1,112 patients recovered.

A total of 23,538 PCR tests were run on Thursday (12,055,523 since the start of pandemic), as well as 7,305 ELISA tests, and 21,532 rapid antigen tests.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 2,293,541 people contracted the virus, of whom 2,210,866 recovered and 53,922 died.

Over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was reported in Kyiv (321), as well as Odesa (236), Kharkiv (231), Lviv (213), and Dnipropetrovsk (191) regions.