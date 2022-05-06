COVID-19 incidence down but Rt number up slightly in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The incidence of COVID-19 cases fell to 559 for every 100,000 inhabitants in Italy in the April 19-May 5 period, down from 699 the previous week, the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

It added, however, that the Rt transmission number was 0.96 in the April 13-26 period, up slightly from 0.93 in last week's report.

An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said that 3.7% of Italy's intensive-care places were occupied by COVID sufferers on May 5, down from 3.8% seven days previous.

It said 14.5% of ordinary-ward hospital beds were taken up by coronavirus patients on May 5, down from 15.6% on April 28.

