    16:08, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 incidence down by 8% in Russia over past week – sanitary watchdog

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 incidence in Russia went down by eight percent over the past week, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    «During the past week, we reported an eight percent decrease in coronavirus incidence in Russia. COVID incidence has been decreasing for nearly four weeks in a row,» she said, adding that the decrease stands at 16% on the beginning of the month.

    To date, 9,636,881 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,329,253 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 275,193 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.


